NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Repairs will begin Wednesday on the Charging Bull statue in Lower Manhattan.
The bronze bull sculpture near Wall Street was damaged last month when a tourist from Texas smashed a metal banjo over its head.
The statue’s creator is flying in from Sicily to oversee the repairs, which are expected to take a few days.
Tevon Varlack, the man accused of damaging the bull, has been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He faces up to a year in prison.