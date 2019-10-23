BREAKING OVERNIGHTNYPD Officer Shot In Bullet-Resistant Vest During Struggle With Suspect In Harlem
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Charging Bull, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Repairs will begin Wednesday on the Charging Bull statue in Lower Manhattan.

(Credit: CBS2)

The bronze bull sculpture near Wall Street was damaged last month when a tourist from Texas smashed a metal banjo over its head.

The statue’s creator is flying in from Sicily to oversee the repairs, which are expected to take a few days.

Tevon Varlack, the man accused of damaging the bull, has been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He faces up to a year in prison.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply