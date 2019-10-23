Comments
WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A West Point cadet who had been missing since Friday has been found dead.
The military academy said the body of 20-year-old Kade Kurita was discovered last night.
Soldiers and state troopers scoured more than 6,000 acres over the past four days searching for the cadet from California.
“We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita’s family and friends” Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th Superintendent U.S. Military Academy, said in a statement.
Kurita was reported missing when he failed to show up for a skills competition. Authorities said his rifle was missing, as well.
The cause of his death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.