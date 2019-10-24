(CBS Local)– Bellator 232 is making its way to Connecticut this weekend and Rory MacDonald is ready to make a statement.

The Canadian will face Douglas Lima on Saturday, October 26 at Mohegan Sun. MacDonald defeated Lima at Bellator 192 and is currently the Bellator Welterweight World Champion. While MacDonald’s is at the top of the fight game, his perspective has definitely changed on his job in the last few years.

“For a long time, life was fighting and there was nothing outside of that,” said MacDonald in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “At one point, it started to become very empty just because there was a void somewhere in my heart. About four years ago or so, life really took a left turn for me. At the time, it was a really big change and I was freaking out and God turned my life from a bad place to beyond what I could imagine.”

One of the biggest frustrations for MacDonald these days is the ongoing questioning of his commitment to fighting. MacDonald is still trying to work things out when it comes to fighting, family, and faith.

“I was confused.. the Lord had changed my life,” said MacDonald. “The Lord really put things in perspective the last few months, even the last six weeks. He dropped things on my heart, put people in my life, and got me inspired. It doesn’t have to be cut and dry. The Lord has blessed me the skills to fight and be an example of how God has transformed my life for the good.”

MacDonald is coming off a win against Neiman Gracie at Bellator 222 and plans to keep his winning streak going this weekend in Connecticut.

“I want to go out there and be dominant. I really feel I’ve prepared and sharpened a lot of things that will cut to the core of Douglas’s style,” said MacDonald. “I’m excited to show it and quiet the voices that have been praising Douglas. He’s been great, but they’ve been really chopping at me in the lead up to this. I am the dominant champion.”