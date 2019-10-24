



— There has been a show of union strength for the Democrat seeking to become the first black woman elected mayor anywhere in Westchester County.

She’s promising to end the drama that has poisoned the politics in New York’s eighth-largest city, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Thursday.

“The last year in Mount Vernon politics has been very sad. It has been chaotic,” Shawyn Patterson-Howard said.

Patterson-Howard has picked up endorsements from major labor unions, whose members will work every election district in Mount Vernon to get her votes.

She was not the choice of the local Democratic committee, but she won the primary and is a favorite in the general election.

“I think I just bring a maturity and a stability that Mount Vernon has needed for a very long time,” Patterson-Howard said.

The city was rocked by the conviction of former Mayor Richard Thomas for stealing campaign funds. That touched off a battle that involved dueling mayors and dueling police commissioners.

Then, Democrat Andre Wallace survived a city council coup to serve as acting mayor. He’s now running in the general election as a Republican.

“We’ve cleaned up corruption, still cleaning up more corruption in the police department and across the board, getting rid of fraud and waste and abuse,” Wallace said. “Right now, Mount Vernon is finally going in the right direction for success.”

Wallace said power brokers lining up behind Patterson-Howard will mean more of the same. She said it shows she brings sorely needed unity.

“It’s time for change. It’s time for a new day. It’s time for new voices,” Patterson-Howard said.

Early voting begins Saturday. The winner will be announced the evening of Election Day, Nov. 5, capping one of the craziest political years in this city in recent memory.