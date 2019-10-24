GLEN COVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The internet makes it easy for scammers to prey on people, but there are ways to fight off cyber crime.
On Thursday, Nassau County kicked off the first of its 18 new Tech Smart seminars with a presentation at Glen Cove Library.
The training is for all ages. Experts showed residents how to protect themselves from identity theft, malware, and scammers.
“If you get contacted by any kind of company you don’t know or even one you do know but they’re asking you to do something right away, just be cautious in our workshops we’ll identify the links they’re gonna send you, we’ll identify the emails they will send you,” Andrew Lester, the deputy commissioner of IT in Nassau County said.
Participants learn the same methods of protection used by Nassau County’s IT department. The next session is Oct. 30 at the North Bellmore Library.