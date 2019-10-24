Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Grab the coats out the door, its chilly to downright cold in spots. We’re starting off in the 40s in NYC, but you’re in the 30s north and west.

Despite the cold start, we’re in for a nice rebound. Expect a near repeat of yesterday this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Temps will be a degree or two milder with calmer winds, making for a fine fall day!

As we head into Friday, it stays dry but clouds will be on the increase. There’s a weak piece of energy that passes Friday night. While the city likely stays dry, can’t rule out a passing shower for our northern suburbs.

The weekend is looking more and more split, with Saturday being the better half. There’s still a good amount of clouds around, but it should stay dry until after sunset. Saturday night and Sunday look wet with periods of rain.