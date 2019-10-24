Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nordstrom’s flagship New York City store opens its doors to shoppers today in Midtown, Manhattan.
While department stores are struggling to compete with e-commerce, the retailer is opening a 320,000 square foot, seven-level women’s store.
Shoppers will be able to get everything from express tailoring to spa services, even botox.
The store also features seven upscale restaurants and bars.
It’s located at West 57th Street and Broadway, across from the men’s store, which opened last year.