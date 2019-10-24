



So far this year, 10 active members have died of apparent suicides.

The commissioner acknowledges the department needs to get a handle on the epidemic. Now, officials are taking action.

They’re expected to announce what they’re calling “Finest Care” today at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The pilot program will reportedly offer confidential counseling and medication, if needed, at no cost to members of the NYPD.

WATCH: NYPD Commissioner Opens Up About Spike In Suicides

Earlier this month, CBS2’s Jessica Moore sat down with O’Neill, who said one of the toughest parts of tackling the problem is overcoming the stigma that surrounds mental illness.

“It’s difficult for people to come forward, especially if you’re in crisis. I think that’s almost impossible. The biggest issue is getting over that hurdle, getting over that hurdle of stigma,” the commissioner said.

Officials hope anonymous programs, like this, will make officers more comfortable asking for help.

The department also recently launched a peer support program.

NYPD-SPECIFIC HELPLINES:

Employee Assistance Unit: 646-610-6730

Chaplains Unit: 212-473-2363

POPPA (independent from the NYPD): 888-267-7267

OUTSIDE OPTIONS: