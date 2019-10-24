NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill say there’s a new joint effort to tackle the mental health crisis the NYPD has been facing.
So far this year, 10 active members have died of apparent suicides.
The commissioner acknowledges the department needs to get a handle on the epidemic. Now, officials are taking action.
They’re expected to announce what they’re calling “Finest Care” today at New York Presbyterian Hospital.
The pilot program will reportedly offer confidential counseling and medication, if needed, at no cost to members of the NYPD.
WATCH: NYPD Commissioner Opens Up About Spike In Suicides
Earlier this month, CBS2’s Jessica Moore sat down with O’Neill, who said one of the toughest parts of tackling the problem is overcoming the stigma that surrounds mental illness.
“It’s difficult for people to come forward, especially if you’re in crisis. I think that’s almost impossible. The biggest issue is getting over that hurdle, getting over that hurdle of stigma,” the commissioner said.
Officials hope anonymous programs, like this, will make officers more comfortable asking for help.
The department also recently launched a peer support program.
NYPD-SPECIFIC HELPLINES:
- Employee Assistance Unit: 646-610-6730
- Chaplains Unit: 212-473-2363
- POPPA (independent from the NYPD): 888-267-7267
OUTSIDE OPTIONS:
- NYC WELL: Text, call, & chat www.nyc.gov/nycwell
- Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255)
- Crisis Text Line: Law enforcement officers can text BLUE to 741741 (non-law enforcement can text TALK to 741741)
- Call 911 for emergencies