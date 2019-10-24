



NYPD officials released more details about the events surrounding the shooting of an officer during a struggle with a suspect early Wednesday morning in Harlem

Christopher Wintermute, a 34-year-old, seven-year veteran of the force, was struck once in his bullet-resistant vest. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital surrounded by his family and met with a warm applause from his brothers in blue when he was discharged five hours later.

Deputy Chief Kevin Maloney said officers responded to a 911 call at 1:51 a.m. When the officers arrived, they spoke with the 911 caller and then started to look around the building. The caller told police her superintendent was harassing people, banging on doors and breaking glass.

When they went to the second floor, police said Victor Hernandez, naked and armed with a pistol, took up a shooting stance and waited for the oncoming officers, who were around the corner from him.

When Officer Wintermute turned the corner and saw Hernandez, “a violent struggle ensued,” Maloney said.

“During the struggle, shots were fired by the subject and by police officer Wintermute. The shot fired by the subject struck police officer Wintermute on the left side of his chest and was stopped by his ballistic vest,” Maloney said.

After shooting Wintermute, Hernandez dropped his gun, and then struggle with Wintermute over the officer’s pistol, Maloney said.

Other responding officers opened fire, killing Hernandez.

Hernandez, 29, was the building’s superintendent. He has six prior arrests, all for domestic violence incidents, Maloney said.

Police released surveillance video of the harrowing encounter, which shows Hernandez waiting to open fire, shooting Wintermute who falls to the ground, and then the two struggling.

Police said he had prior run-ins with police, including multiple domestic violence incidents.

Wintermute’s bodycam was damaged in the incident.

Wintermute is assigned to the 32nd Precinct on West 135th Street. Mayor Bill de Blasio visited him and his family in the hospital.

“Thank God, because of his vest, he’s alive and he’s well,” de Blasio said. “Seven years on the job, absolutely an example of bravery and strength. After what he had been through, he was still in good spirits. He was there with his wife, who also is a police officer. They met in the academy, in fact, when they both were starting out and they have a family now.”

A 9mm handgun was recovered on the scene.

It was the fourth police-involved shooting in the city in the past nine days.