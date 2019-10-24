Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a whole new view of New York City available to visitors of Hudson Yards.
CBS2 got a sneak peek Thursday.
It’s being billed as the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere. “Edge” offers visitors a unique perspective from 1,100 feet above Manhattan.
“From up here you can see everything from the Statue of Liberty all the way around to Central Park. Eighty miles in any direction on a clear day,” Jason Horkin of Hudson Yards Experiences.
Visitors will be able to gaze out the skyline from the champagne bar on the 100th floor or look down through a glass floor.
The platform in the clouds opens in March of 2020, but tickets are on sale now.
If you buy them online, it’s $36 for an adult, $31 for kids, and $34 for seniors.