NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested a man accused of violently attacking three seniors on a Manhattan bus Wednesday.
Police sources tell CBS2 the 38-year-old suspect got into an argument with the three older women on board the M101 bus near 87th Street and Third Avenue.
The argument quickly turned physical with the man allegedly assaulting all three passengers – who are 62, 68, and 75 years-old – around 1 p.m.
Police say the attacker gave one woman a bloody nose, choked and knocked another to the ground, and punch the third woman in the face.
“Three older adults were attacked on an Upper East Side bus. We must work together to prevent violence against older adults,” The New York City Department for the Aging said Wednesday in a tweet.
Authorities arrested the 38-year-old and took him to the 19th Precinct for questioning Wednesday.
All three women reportedly refused medical attention after the assault.
