TOWN OF BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Suffolk County police officer is being praised for rescuing a man in a wheelchair from a burning home.
First responders were called shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to a house on Woods Road in North Babylon, across from an elementary school.
A crossing guard alerted officers that a man was trapped on the second floor.
Officer Francis McKay went inside and found two Good Samaritans trying to help the man down the stairs. The officer picked him up and carried him down.
The man’s 71-year-old wife was able to escape safely on her own.
Officer McKay and the Good Samaritans were not hurt, but the crossing guard was treated for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters brought the flames under control within 30 minutes.