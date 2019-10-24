



— A Florida woman who managed to board a Delta Air Lines flight without identification or a boarding pass blames the incident on airport staff and security.

“It’s their fault,” she told CBS affiliate WKMG at her Orlando apartment on Tuesday. “This is not my fault.”

Sylvia Rictor, who declined to be interviewed on camera, said she was headed for North Carolina on Oct. 5 to visit family.

She told WKMG she purchased a ticket at the automated kiosk near the Delta check-in counter at Orlando International Airport, but declined to produce evidence of the purchased ticket. A Delta representative told the station tickets cannot be purchased from automated kiosks.

The woman says Delta and TSA let her board a plane at Orlando International Airport using only a selfie as an ID. https://t.co/1zGHDlGGbd — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) October 22, 2019

Rictor said she then used cellphone pictures of herself to get through airport security and Delta staff and on the Atlanta-bound plane.

When another passenger complained she had taken her seat, Richter told airline staff that she had thrown out her boarding pass.

After a 45-minute search of the plane’s trash cans, aisles and the jet bridge failed to producing the boarding pass, Rictor was escorted off the plane. She was not arrested and an FBI investigation of the incident was closed without any charges.

All passengers were then asked to leave the plane for an intense re-screening at the gate before the plane was finally allowed to depart, having been delayed for about three hours.

Airport officials told WKMG the incident was not a security breach since the woman was “screened.” But more than two weeks later, authorities have not said how she got on the plane without a boarding pass and proper ID.