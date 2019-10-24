Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman was shot to death inside her home early this morning on Staten Island.
Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired shortly before 1 a.m. at a residence on South Avenue near Arlington Place in the Mariner’s Harbor neighborhood.
Officers found the 38-year-old woman with at least one gunshot wound to the head.
Sources told CBS2 the victim’s teenage son and stepson were inside the home at the time and are now being questioned by investigators.
