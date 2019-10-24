Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A construction worker has been killed after a horrific accident in an elevator shaft at a high-rise in Midtown.
CBS2 has learned that the worker crushed inside a skyscraper on 30th Street and Broadway around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say the 24-year-old man was reportedly in the construction elevator approaching the 33rd floor when he was crushed by a metal saddle that was protruding from the elevator shaft. He was pronounced dead as the scene.
Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story