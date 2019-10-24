CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:construction accident, construction worker killed, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A construction worker has been killed after a horrific accident in an elevator shaft at a high-rise in Midtown.

CBS2 has learned that the worker crushed inside a skyscraper on 30th Street and Broadway around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A worker is killed after an accident at a Manhattan skyscraper on Oct. 24, 2019. (Credit: Citizen App)

Authorities say the 24-year-old man was reportedly in the construction elevator approaching the 33rd floor when he was crushed by a metal saddle that was protruding from the elevator shaft. He was pronounced dead as the scene.

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story

Comments

Leave a Reply