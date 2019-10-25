



There has been a deadly police-involved shooting during a reported melee in Brooklyn.

It’s the fifth NYPD shooting in the last two weeks.

Authorities tell CBS2 it happened just before 6 p.m. at Sutter and Stone Avenues in Brownsville.

CBS2 has learned one suspect was shot by police and was later pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.

Two officers were injured in a struggle and one is listed in serious condition after suffered severe head wounds during the incident.

Those officers were not shot, but have been taken to an area hospital for treatment. According to reports, one of the officers was struck in the face with a chair.

A little after 5:30 this afternoon there was a police involved shooting in my district. My condolences to the victim and their family. We MUST work harder to have better community and police relationships. — Alicka Ampry-Samuel (@AlickaASamuel41) October 25, 2019

Additional people are also in police custody.

CBSN New York’s Nick Caloway reports police have a large area taped off as they investigate what happened near Mother Gaston Boulevard and Sutter Avenue. Much of the police activity is centered around a nail salon down the street.

Police were initially called to the nail salon for a disturbance and encountered the suspect inside.

