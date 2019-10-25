



Police say the suspect is no stranger to subway crime, and the MTA is trying to pull his MetroCard for life.

The latest incident was caught on camera Wednesday at the Dekalb Avenue station.

Police say Isaiah Thompson shoved a woman head-first into a subway car before running off on the tracks. He was arrested last night and charged with assault, reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal trespassing.

It’s not the first time the 23-year-old has been in handcuffs. He’s been arrested at least 18 times since 2017, including once for slashing a man on a Brooklyn subway platform last summer

“He approached me and slashed my arm and ran away,” Vincent Millington, the victim, told CBS2. “People like that shouldn’t be on the subway.”

Thompson is also accused of repeatedly pulling the emergency brakes on subway cars to surf trains, resulting in massive delays systemwide.

Transit Authority President Andy Byford said he should be banned from the subway system.

“This individual is a criminal, and it’s unacceptable that he be allowed to continue to create mayhem on the subways,” Byford said in a statement. “He should be banned from the system, period.”

“For the safety of the rest of the riders, I don’t see why not,” said commuter Brandon Carter.

“Either he’s going to jump the turnstile or get on the subway somehow,” commuter Harold Siroka countered.

NYPD data shows transit crimes are up 5% compared to this time last year and up nearly 12% compared to nine years ago.

“More resources are being put in the subways,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

Transportation advocate Danny Pearlstein said giving the MTA power to ban anyone would be a waste of time and money.

“The amount of policing and surveillance that would be required to effectively ban people from the subway would take away vital resources that we need to actually operate buses and trains,” he said.

In June, an MTA board voted in favor of banning repeat offenders from the subway system, but the decision ultimately falls on state lawmakers, who aren’t back in session until next year.

CBS2 asked the MTA how a ban would work. The agency said it believes there are legal mechanisms to ban such criminals but would not elaborate on how.