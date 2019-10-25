



The American Dream mall and entertainment complex finally opens its doors today, but not yet for shopping.

A Nickelodeon theme park and NHL-sized ice rink will be open to the public, and express bus service will be up and running to the complex.

The reportedly $5 billion project has been in the works since 2003 under various names and owners. It was originally slated to open in 2016.

The complex has come with some controversy, and many who live and commute in the area say they’re dreading it.

Rutheford Police Chief John Russo told CBS2 he thinks Routes 17 and 3 will be brutal during rush hour, with 40 million yearly mall visitors expected in an area that’s already congested.

“One minor accident at that interchange there makes an awful commute just unbearable,” Rutheford Police Chief John Russo told CBS2.

“People who use these roads on a regular basis are going to look for alternate ways. So roads that might not be congested now, you’re going to see people filling up after looking for shortcuts,” said Janna Chernetz, of the Tri-State Transportation Campaign.

Plus, parking at the complex will cost $24 for an eight-hour day. But there are other options.

Starting today, New Jersey Transit will offer daily express buses from New York City and Secaucus, and New York Waterway will run shuttle buses from the Weehawken ferry station.

As many worry how that will all play out, developers continue putting the final touches on the mall, like a 60,000 square foot, hand-painted mural covered in art by New Jersey residents.

“It’s reflecting on the notion of the American Dream, what that means to each of us as it relates to our lives,” artist Jason Botkin said.

It’s a much different look than the dizzying color patterns that used to be there when it was once known as Xanadu.

“What I did see, it’s a huge improvement, it’s a huge improvement. Before it was really just an eyesore,” said Jersey City resident John Thomas.

Over the next two months, a water and indoor snow park are set to open. The shopping center is expected to open in March of next year.

