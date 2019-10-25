



Five people were hurt when a car struck a group of pedestrians this morning in Brooklyn.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. near Bedford Avenue and Campus Road – right next to Brooklyn College – in the Midwood neighborhood.

Video from Chopper 2 showed a silver car that appeared to slam into a utility pole. A black car was also damaged.

The FDNY said at least five people were injured.

Two were taken to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. The other three injuries were described as minor.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet clear.

