NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the man they say threw bleach into another person’s face.
It happened in September at a Planet Fitness health club in Bushwick.
Sources say the 20-year-old victim and suspect did not know each other.
🚨WANTED🚨 for AN ASSAULT inside 777 Broadway, #Brooklyn @NYPD83pct on 10/21/19 @ 8:30 P.M. 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/7C4AufG7aO
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 25, 2019
The victim reportedly works at the club’s front desk.
The attack happened at around 8:30 p.m. and was caught on surveillance video.
The victim was treated for burning and facial irritation at a local hospital.
