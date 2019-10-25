CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the man they say threw bleach into another person’s face.

It happened in September at a Planet Fitness health club in Bushwick.

Sources say the 20-year-old victim and suspect did not know each other.

The victim reportedly works at the club’s front desk.

The attack happened at around 8:30 p.m. and was caught on surveillance video.

The victim was treated for burning and facial irritation at a local hospital.

