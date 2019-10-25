Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Federal agents say they’ve stopped 5 pounds of cocaine from hitting the streets after a bust at Kennedy Airport.
Officers say they noticed something not quite right with a passenger’s suitcase last Saturday at the airport.
Inside a hidden compartment, they allegedly found $85,000 worth of cocaine.
The suspect, Deskean Reid, was traveling from Trinidad and Tobago and now faces drug smuggling charges.
Customs did not say how they found the hidden compartment.