Filed Under:Cocaine, Crime, JFK Airport, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Federal agents say they’ve stopped 5 pounds of cocaine from hitting the streets after a bust at Kennedy Airport.

Officers say they noticed something not quite right with a passenger’s suitcase last Saturday at the airport.

Inside a hidden compartment, they allegedly found $85,000 worth of cocaine.

The suspect, Deskean Reid, was traveling from Trinidad and Tobago and now faces drug smuggling charges.

Customs did not say how they found the hidden compartment.

