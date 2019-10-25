NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In a time before smoke detectors and fire hydrants, an extensive reservoir system and watchtowers kept fires in the city under control.

At one point, there were 11 towers across New York City, but today only one remains, reports CBSN New York’s Nina Kapur.

A cast-iron tower in Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park is the last of its kind in New York City.

It was built in the 1850s and after years of extensive restoration work, it’s ready to re-open on Saturday.

In the late 1800s, men used to sit atop the towers scanning their surroundings for flames or smoke.

It opens to the public tomorrow… but today I got a sneak peak! I even got to climb almost 50 feet up and see these incredible views of the city 😍 pic.twitter.com/NlN2G2KLPL — Nina Kapur (@ninakapur1) October 25, 2019

They would let firefighters know where to go using the bell. The number of rings corresponded to the location and severity.

The towers eventually phased out of use in the 1870s. As fire departments began installing alarms on street corners and in high-rises.

But at the request of neighbors, the Mount Morris Fire Watchtower bell would ring twice a day for timekeeping and church-going purposes until the early 1990s.

After that, the tower sat vacant on the property.

Despite some talk of dismantling and removing the structure back in 2015, Harlem residents fought tooth and nail to save it, eventually winning.

New York City’s last standing watchtower is back at home in Harlem after some much needed TLC. It was built back in the 1850’s. pic.twitter.com/OGxgaw8wJQ — Nina Kapur (@ninakapur1) October 25, 2019

Restorations began shortly after, and on Saturday, the bell will ring again for the first time in years.

The watchtower was designated a New York City landmark in the late 1960s and listed on the National Register of Historic Places almost a decade later.

The restoration project cost the city council and Manhattan Borough president a couple million dollars.