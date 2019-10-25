NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA is inspecting an elevated train line after a report of a piece of debris falling and smashing into someone’s car.
It happened at Broadway and Myrtle Avenue below the J, M, Z station in Brooklyn.
The debris shattered the sun roof of a vehicle.
It’s the second time this week debris has fallen from an elevated subway track onto someone’s car.
Tuesday morning, a large metal bolt smashed into the sun roof of a vehicle underneath the Queens Plaza N&W subway platform in Long Island City.
City Council member Jimmy Van Bramer says there have been at least 12 incidents in Queens alone so far this year.
The MTA says it’s adding hundreds of millions of dollars worth of netting underneath all elevated subway structures. In Tuesday’s incident, there was no netting involved, just a bucket that was supposed to catch debris, but didn’t.