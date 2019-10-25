



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After an absolutely splendid Thursday, we’ll have another very nice day today…albeit with some more clouds working into the area. The good news is that temps will be nice and mild in the mid 60s again, and most folks will stay dry through the night…so Friday night plans look to be in good shape.

Expect a mix of sun & clouds tomorrow, but it will be cooler with temps only reaching 60 degrees. It’ll be dry through most of the day but a few late evening showers are possible west of the City, with some more showers possible overnight.

Sunday is shaping up to be soggy with a frontal system bringing rounds of rain, especially in the afternoon & evening. Rain could be heavy at times to make sure you have the umbrella handy…or just get any outdoor plans taken care of today or Saturday. Have a great weekend!