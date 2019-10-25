NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Massachusetts-based non-profit company that has been developing shows over five seasons will bring seven productions to New York stages this season, including two world premieres.
Mandy Greenfield, artistic director for the non-profit Williamstown Theatre Festival, talked with CBSN New York’s Dana Tyler about her group’s 2019-2020 shows both on and off-Broadway.
“It’s undeniably the case that there is still a kind of voracious appetite for great theater that is wrestling with the great ideas of our time,” said Greenfield. “When you fuse a great playwright’s words and ideas to that appetite, magic happens.”
Upcoming shows in the festival include Seared (Marymount Manhattan College, October 2019), Grand Horizon (Second Stage Theater, December 2019), Unknown Soldier (Playwrights Horizons, February 2020) and Selling Kabul (March 2020)
Previous shows were Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow (Marymount Manhattan College, June 2019), The Sound Inside (Studio 54, September 2019) and The Rose Tattoo (Roundabout, September 2019).
For more information about the festival, see WTFestival.org/WTF-in-NYC.