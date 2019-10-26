



A teenager on a basketball court in Queens has been killed and police are now looking for the gunman who shot him.

Authorities tell CBS2 officers were responding to call about someone being attacked near the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica just after 8 p.m.

First responders found a 14-year-old boy inside the housing complex’s basketball court with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The boy was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Young boy. High school student. Good student. From all indications this was a good kid. We don’t think this kid was a target, by no means. It just looks like another senseless shooting,” City Councilwoman Adrienne Adams said.

Police are still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

