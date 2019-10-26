Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Brooklyn.
Authorities say shots rang out early Saturday morning in the Canarsie section. Police responded to a call for help from 1371 Rockaway Parkway.
Officers found one victim had been shot in the shoulder, the other in the groin.
Both are expected to recover. There is no word from police on who shot the men or why.
