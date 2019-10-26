Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man from the Bronx has been arrested after doctors found his infant twins had suffered head trauma and other injuries.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says 27-year-old Jonathan Melendez is facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to officials, the twins’ mother took the infants to the Hackensack University Medical Center on Wednesday because one of the twins seemed to be unresponsive.
Medical staff found both infants had multiple fractures and head trauma.
Investigators learned the infants had been in Melendez’s custody when they sustained the injuries.
Melendez was arrested Friday at the medical center.
The prosecutor’s office says one infant is in stable condition and the other is in critical condition.