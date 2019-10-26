NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a string of robberies in the Bronx that they believe are connected.
Two incidents happened in August and two other incidents happened in October.
In all four robberies, the individuals approached men and punched them in the face or head before stealing their property and running off. Three of the four victims were injured.
According to police, two individuals robbed the victim in the first incident, but three individuals were involved in the subsequent incidents.
The individuals have gotten away with a watch, wallets, cell phones and Apple Airpods.
Police have released photos of three individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the robberies.
Anyone who recognizes them or has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.