ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man was found fatally shot in Elizabeth, New Jersey, early Saturday morning.
The Union County prosecutor’s office says the victim — 20-year-old Jamile Robbins, of Elizabeth — was found in a parking lot on Irvington Avenue.
Robbins was taken to a local medical center, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the prosecutor’s office at 973-274-5771 or Detective Richard Acosta at 908-347-0404.
Tips can also be left anonymously online at uctip.org or by calling 908-654-8477. The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.