



— Thousands of gun holsters are being recalled because the design could affect the firearm’s safety switch.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Blackhawk is recalling about 3,100 T-Series L2C gun holsters.

The holsters are designed for Sig Sauer P320/P250 civilian firearms.

According to the CPSC, when a firearm is placed in the holster, the holster design can change the position of the firearm’s safety switch without the user realizing.

The recalled holsters clip onto the user’s belt and have 2101213 A printed on the outside. They were sold online at blackhawk.com and at Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores nationwide in June, July and August.

No injuries or incidents related to this recall have been reported.

Anyone who purchased an affected holster should stop using it immediately and contact Blackhawk for a refund.

Consumers can call Blackhawk at 888-343-7547 or visit blackhawk.com/recall-info for more information.