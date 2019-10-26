BREAKING NEWSNYPD Officer In A Coma, Attacker Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In Brownsville, Brooklyn
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Halloween is just around the corner, and lifestyle expert Limor Suss has some spook-tacular ideas for your party.

For snacks, create a spooky pizza bar by setting up some cookie cutters, store-bought pizza crust and different sauces. You can make pumpkin, ghost and bat pizzas, plus breadstick witch fingers using grape tomatoes sliced in half for the fingernails.

You can also create five-layer spider dip using black bean dip, guacamole, salsa and sour cream.

For fun activities, mummify apple sauce with gauze and googly eyes, and set up haunted gingerbread house decorating stations.

