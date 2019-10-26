Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new push to ban sightseeing and ride-sharing helicopters from flying over New York City.
A group of lawmakers Saturday introduced the “Improving Helicopter Safety Act of 2019.”
The federal legislation would be designed to apply just to New York City, prohibiting non-essential helicopters from flying over the densely populated area.
Lawmakers claimed the bill would reduce noise pollution and increase residents’ safety.
“There is no justification for allowing tourists to joy ride over our city, endangering lives, and creating unnecessary noise pollution,” Rep Jerry Nadler said.
The trade association Helicopter Association International opposes the ban, saying in part, that it will not have a positive effect on aviation safety over New York City.