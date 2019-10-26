Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of groping a 16-year-old girl at a Midtown subway station.
It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday inside the station on West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue.
Police say the teenager was approached on a staircase and grabbed from behind.
The man then ran off. The girl was not hurt.
