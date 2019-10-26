Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and for the first time ever, the Drug Enforcement Administration is taking vaping devices.
Unwanted e-cigarettes and cartridges will now be accepted along with unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.
The DEA made the change in the wake of increase vaping-related illnesses and deaths nationwide.
Law enforcement agencies are staffing thousands of collection sites around the country for the take-back event.
To find a collection site, visit takebackday.dea.gov.