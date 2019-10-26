



A New Jersey couple made the discovery of a lifetime – in their appetizers.

Anton and Sheryl Schermer of Tenafly were dining at Stern and Bow Restaurant when the couple’s plate of oysters arrived at the table on Oct. 19.

While eating one of the seafood delicacies, Mr. Schermer bit down on something hard – that something turned out to be a rare pearl which somehow grown inside the Kumamoto oyster!

“I’ve shucked hundreds of thousands of oysters in my career and have never found a pearl while shucking,” Kevin Joseph, who serves and shucks oysters at the restaurant, said via the New York Post.

Joseph added that he’s seen pearls come out of oysters that were harvested from warm water spots like the Gulf, but never from a Kumamoto which comes from cold water.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Perhaps the pearl is a sign of good luck for the restaurant. Stern and Bow has only been open for a month!

“It’s an exciting night at Stern and Bow!” the restaurant’s staff wrote on Facebook, along with their oyster-themed hashtag #shuckyeah.

The Schermers have reportedly donated the pearl – which could be worth thousands of dollars – to Stern and Bow.

The Post reports owner Russell Stern is planning to hang the amazing discovery above the oyster bar it was found at for good luck.