FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets released Kelechi Osemele after a standoff that ended with Osemele getting shoulder surgery without the team’s approval.
The team tweeted Saturday that the veteran left guard had been released and linebacker James Burgess had been activated from the practice squad. The team also signed linebacker Ukeme Eligwe to the practice squad.
We have released OL Kelechi Osemele and activated LB James Burgess from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/TGgnYUKkFx
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 26, 2019
Osemele and the team have been at odds over the player’s shoulder injury. Osemele said he needed a season-ending operation immediately, but the team believed he could hold off on the surgery and play through the injury.
During the standoff, Osemele did not attend practice and was fined by the Jets.
Osemele ultimately moved forward with the surgery without team approval and underwent the operation Friday.
