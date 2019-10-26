Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s going to be 50/50 as far as the weather goes. We’re waking up to bright skies this morning, and that’ll continue for at least part of the day. Highs will reach the low 60s.
By late afternoon and early evening, clouds are moving in, but it stays dry through sunset. There’s a chance of a scattered shower late tonight, but it’s really Sunday that the steady rain moves in.
Periods of rain, heavy at times throughout the day Sunday, especially in the afternoon. Despite the wet weather, it’s mild with highs in the mid 60s. It will be breezy and right along the coast, gusts could reach up to 40 mph at times.
On the plus side, it’s a quick mover and won’t be hanging around. We’re drying out by late Sunday night and the sun is back by Monday morning.