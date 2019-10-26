By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After bright skies earlier today, clouds have moved in and thickened across the area. Expect a chance for some light rain tonight with cool temps eventually bottoming out in the low and mid 50s… so bring the rain gear if you’re heading out tonight!
Tomorrow looks like a soggy and breezy finish to the weekend with periods of heavy rain expected during the late morning through mid-afternoon. Some folks could pick up nearly two inches of rain, and it’ll be a windswept soaking too with gusts up to 35 mph. The good news is that it moves out quickly tomorrow evening, so it won’t be quite an all-day washout.
The start of the work week looks beautiful with bright skies and mild temps in the mid-60s before a chance for drizzle or light rain returns on Tuesday.