NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 9/11-related illness has claimed the life of another former NYPD officer.
Retired Detective Dennis Murphy died on Friday from cancer.
Murphy helped sift through the rubble after the 2001 terror attacks and later became an advocate for the 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund.
Our hearts are heavy with the passing of another 9/11 hero, Ret. Det. Dennis Murphy. Dennis was a fierce advocate for his fellow 9/11 first responders, even during his own battle with 9/11-linked cancer. He was a loyal friend. He will be missed. #NeverForget #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/yo5g5Z9eI4
— NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) October 26, 2019
“Dennis was a fierce advocate for his fellow 9/11 first responders, even during his own battle with 9/11-linked cancer. He was a loyal friend. He will be missed,” the Police Benevolent Association said after the veteran policeman’s passing.
Murphy is survived by his wife and two sons.
Det. Dennis Murphy was 57 years-old.