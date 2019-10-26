BREAKING NEWSNYPD Officer In A Coma, Attacker Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In Brownsville, Brooklyn
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Stabbing, Times Square


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A terrifying scene unfolded in the middle of Times Square on Friday night.

Crowds gathered in one of the city’s busiest sections around 10:30 p.m. after a man was stabbed on the street.

Police say the 30-year-old got into an argument with another man on 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

That other man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the torso before running off toward Eighth Avenue.

Police are still searching for him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to recover.

Comments

Leave a Reply