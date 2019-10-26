Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A terrifying scene unfolded in the middle of Times Square on Friday night.
Crowds gathered in one of the city’s busiest sections around 10:30 p.m. after a man was stabbed on the street.
Police say the 30-year-old got into an argument with another man on 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues.
That other man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the torso before running off toward Eighth Avenue.
Police are still searching for him.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to recover.