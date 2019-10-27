Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The homeless man accused of killing four other homeless men in Chinatown is due to return to court on Monday.
Investigators charged 24-year-old Randy Santos with four counts of murder.
Police say on Oct. 5, he used a metal pipe to beat five homeless men as they were sleeping on Bowery and East Broadway. Four of the five victims died.
Investigators believe the attacks were random.
Santos is being held without bail.
The rampage prompted Mayor Bill de Blasio to order the NYPD to review the city’s mental health services.