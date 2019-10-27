NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the most important festivals of the year for many Indians around the world is here.
Diwali is known as the festival of lights.
Chef Sujan Sarkar, of Baar Baar restaurant, stopped by to demonstrate how to celebrate with his semolina cake and ice cream.
Suji Halwa
What you’ll need:
- 50g Ghee
- 100g caster sugar
- 300ml water
- 100g fine semolina/Suji
- 1 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 120g Unsalted Butter
- 125g Sugar
- 2 Whole eggs
- 270g Suji Halwa
- 250g Whole milk Yoghurt
- 70g ground PISTACHIO
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
- 1250 ml of milk
- 380 g of caster sugar
- 50 ml of condensed milk
- 60 g of glucose
- Saffron a pinch
- 60gm pistachio for garnish
How to make it:
1. Preheat oven to 180°C.
2. To make Suji Halwa, heat ghee in a pan and cook Suji on low heat till golden in color. Simultaneously, add one part of sugar (100 gm) and water (300 ml) in a separate pan and get it to a boil.
3. Add boiling sugar syrup to the Suji until it starts spitting. Pour it on a clean and dry pan, let it cool.
4. For Cake, using an electric mixer (paddle), beat butter, sugar, cardamom and a pinch of salt until light and fluffy.
5. Beat in eggs one at a time until combined, then add in halwa, until it incorporates properly.
6. Add yogurt to fold in, don’t over-mix it.
7. Spoon batter into a greased and baking paper-lined 20cm x 30cm slice tin.
8. Bake for 35 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
Saffron Kulfi Ice-Cream
What you’ll need:
How to make it:
1. Soak saffron in 25 ml of warm water.
2. In a large saucepan, add milk, cream and saffron water.
3. Place over a low heat. Don’t allow the milk to catch on the base of the pan by stirring regularly. Reduce the liquid down to 500ml.
4. Mix the reduced milk with the condensed milk and glucose over a low heat until they have dissolved.
5. Churn in an ice cream maker until an ice cream consistency is reached.
6. Fold pistachio powder into the ice-cream and freeze until ready to serve.
Final Plating:
Place a warm piece of Suji Halwa Cake on a plate. Place a scoop of Saffron kulfi ice cream next to it. Drizzle some saffron syrup on the cake and serve