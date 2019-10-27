Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Calls are growing louder for City Councilman Andy King to resign ahead of a vote on disciplinary action.
A report released Wednesday accuses him of multiple ethics violations.
Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Comptroller Scott Stringer are among those calling for his resignation.
The embattled Bronx Democrat has given no indication he’s stepping down.
The City Council will vote tomorrow on the disciplinary action, which includes a one-month suspension, a $15,000 fine and the installation of an office monitor.