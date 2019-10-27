



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Paris and Madeline.

Paris is a 13 pound, almost 2-year-old, black Pug. Paris is very sweet and loving and enjoys playing, eating, getting dressed up and cuddling with you!

Madeline is an 11 pound, almost 2-year-old, fawn-colored Pug and the sister of Paris. Madeline has a very sweet, kind nature, she loves playing with her toys and getting dressed up!

We are so happy to say that Naomi, the 4-year-old, Dachshund mix from Brazil has been adopted by Chris and Chris who brought her to their home in Toronto, Canada! Along the way they made a visit to the beach – where Naomi, now named Ruthie – after Ruth Bader Ginsberg, had a great time! Chris and Chris are in love with Ruthie and say she is perfect in every way!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.