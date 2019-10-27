Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Sunday looks like a soggy and breezy finish to the weekend with periods of heavy rain expected during the late morning through mid-afternoon. Some folks could pick up nearly two inches of rain, and it’ll be a windswept soaking too with gusts up to 35 mph. The good news is that it moves out quickly Sunday evening, so it won’t be quite an all-day washout.
The start of the work week looks beautiful with bright skies and mild temps in the mid-60s before a chance for drizzle or light rain returns on Tuesday.