



A teenager on a basketball court in Queens was fatally shot in the neck and police are questioning a person of interest in the deadly shooting.

Police say the teen was the unintended target of a random shooting, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

“Young boy. High school student. Good student. From all indications, this was a good kid. We don’t think this kid was a target, by no means. It just looks like another senseless shooting,” said City Councilwoman Adrienne Adams.

Authorities told CBS2 officers were responding to call about someone being attacked near the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica just after 8 p.m.

First responders found a 14-year-old boy inside the housing complex’s basketball court with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Sources say the teenager was on the court at Guy Brewer Boulevard, about 100 yards away from the shooter, when he was hit by a bullet.

The boy was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made. Sources tell CBS2 that person of interest in custody is also being investigated for other shootings in the area over the past few days.

“Another senseless shooting of a child,” said Adams. “We don’t know why, we just know it was senseless and tragic.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

