



Mayor de Blasio says he’s upset about revelations that a porn actress got a private, behind-the-scenes tour of NYPD headquarters.

Asked about it Thursday, the mayor said “I don’t like what I hear. I don’t know how on earth it could’ve happened.”

German actress Annina Ucatis bragged on Instagram about the Oct. 14 tour, posting photos and videos from several secure areas where photography isn’t normally allowed — including outside Commissioner James O’Neill’s office and the department’s Real Time Crime Center.

Ucatis’ posted several pictures of the red carpet tour through restricted areas, which was allegedly provided by a Deputy Inspector for several VIP guests on Columbus Day.

First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker said he only learned of the visit Wednesday. He added that the department “will get to the bottom of it.”

Ucatis — who is reportedly retired from the porn industry — posted an apology on Instagram Friday. The former x-rated actress said the officer conducting the tour “had no prior knowledge of my formal career before graciously allowing me to join his fellow law enforcement visitors.”

“I am a huge fan of NYC and law enforcement and I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or embarrassment this has caused the Deputy Inspector or the NYPD,” Ucatis added.

