



— There’s a new push for clean cars on our streets.

Sen. Chuck Schumer is proposing a national plan that he says would save new car buyers money.

“You get a large point-of-sale subsidy. It will be more economical for you to buy the electric car than a gas car,” Schumer said.

The bill would allow drivers to swap out their old gas-powdered vehicles for a new electric one at a discount provided by the federal government.

Right now, the details on the discount have not been fully defined.

At Sunday’s announcement, CBS2 asked the senator what type of car he drives.

He said he drives a Ford Fusion, which not hybrid or electric, but “it gets good mileage” and is seven years old.

Schumer did not elaborate on whether he plans to get an electric car if the legislation passes.