Comments
Justin Lewis
Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Sunshine ultimately wins out this afternoon with just a few clouds passing by. Highs today will be close to yesterday’s in the mid-60s.
It will turn cloudy tonight with a chance of some drizzle overnight. Expect temps to dip into the mid 50s again.
Tomorrow will feature lots of clouds with some light rain and drizzle in the mix — so, a pretty damp grey day. It will be a little cooler, as well, with highs in the low 60s.
As for Wednesday, we’re still looking at mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain. Temperatures will be on the mild side, too, with highs in the upper 60s.